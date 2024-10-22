Vasilije Micić praises Tre Mann, sees bright future for Hornets
As the NBA regular season begins this week, the Charlotte Hornets are set to face the Houston Rockets in their opening game on Wednesday night.
Veteran guard Vasilije Micić is entering his first full season in the Queen City with a renewed sense of purpose. The 30-year-old Serbian and two-time Euro champion joined the Hornets in February after a trade from the Oklahoma City Thunder, and has been impressed by the team's young talent and its potential.
One player that Micic has especially taken a liking to is guard Tre Mann, his former teammate in Oklahoma City. Mann, who was involved in the trade to Charlotte in February, had a strong preseason, scoring 15 or more points in each of the four games he played and shooting 50 percent or higher.
Mann appeared in 28 games last season with the Hornets, starting every game and finishing with a promising 11.9 points per game, along with 4.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 45.3 percent.
"Tre is a great talent," Micic told reporters. "He has a special ability to score, and his athleticism is often overlooked. This team is a perfect fit for him."
Micic believes that the trade to Charlotte was a positive move for Mann, promoting increased growth and development despite the initial disappointment of leaving a contender.
"I'm very happy that he got that trade even though he probably felt a bit sad in the beginning, Micic added. "I think he realized now how big of a chance this team is for him and he's establishing himself as a very good scorer in the NBA, even though he's still very young."
When asked about his transition to the Hornets, Micic emphasized the importance of feeling wanted. "I want to be somewhere where I'm really wanted," he said. "I told the same to Tre."
Ultimately, Micic understands that success in the NBA comes down to hard work and performance on the court.
"At the end of the day, the court is the place to prove yourself," he said. "Nothing about talking and just believing you are good. You have to show every single day."
