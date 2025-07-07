Hornets Mailbag: Trade rumors, Summer League, roster predictions + more
After some fireworks to start the offseason, moves have started to quiet as of late. With the Summer League just underway, the Charlotte Hornets will have their first game this Friday against Ace Bailey and the Utah Jazz.
It seemed like a great time to get a mailbag in with the offseason in a quiet period. So, I decided to go through and answer some of your questions on my Twitter/X account (@OwenOConnorNBA).
Do you think we're gonna see another trade?
Yes. The Hornets have 19 players on the roster right now. Over the next few weeks to months, we will see the Hornets make moves, whether it be cuts or trades, to bring the roster back down to 15.
Which defensive wings/bigs could we realistically acquire in a trade? Some combo of NSJ, Green, Okogie, 2nds.
Nic Claxton, Jon Isaac, Robert Williams, Nikola Vucevic, and Jalen Smith are the bigs on the trade market that I believe could be a potential trade target for Charlotte. I do think the team is likely looking towards making a move on a big man rather than a wing, given their depth at the position right now.
When it comes to who gets moved, I do believe that Nick Smith Jr is more of a "when" and not "if". Getting left off the Summer League roster was already telling, but it seems likely that with the squad's abundance of depth at the guard position, NSJ is the odd man out.
Josh Green makes sense as a trade candidate, 24 years old, 3&D guy who has NBA Finals experience. His injury is definitely something teams are looking at, but I'd imagine his contract is being used to try and acquire a more expensive big man.
As for Okogie, the team still has about a week remaining before they have to decide on his guarantee. Gives the squad about another week to decide whether or not they want to move or hold onto him.
We saw the Hornets call Mark part of their core four and then proceed to trade him twice. What are the chances that Miles is next?
It feels like a flip of a coin at this point. I do think the team ends up keeping Bridges at this point and goes into the season with him, but I am unsure. If he does get moved, I'd have to imagine it would be for a big man. Moussa would probably become the team's starting four in this scenario.
In honor of Wimbledon, who would be your top 4 seeds in a Hornets tennis tournament of all 19 current roster spots and who would win the tournament?
I'm going to imagine that this is asking who would be the best tennis player, so:
1. Josh Green
2. Tre Mann
3. Collin Sexton
4. Brandon Miller
"You played a lot of sports when you were younger, was tennis one of those sports?"
"It is, I still play competitively." - Josh Green
Future Hornets’ center plan?
They spent a high pick on Ryan Kalkbrenner, and then gave him a four year deal. I'd imagine the team believes he will be apart of their future going forward, whether it be as the backup big of the future or the starter. Either way, Kalkbrenner is in the Hornets' future at center.
Assuming we stay healthy, what do you see the ceiling and floor of this team being?
Ceiling: 45-37, 1st round exit
Floor: 19-63, miss playoffs
How do you see the back court rotation shaping out with Sexton, Mann, Knueppel, etc.?
At the current moment, my belief is that LaMelo Ball and Collin Sexton will start, and Tre Mann/Spencer Dinwiddie will be the backups at the guard position. Knueppel will back up Brandon Miller.
What do you think the next best move for the Hornets would be this offseason?
Acquiring a big man. Nikola Vucevic has been a name that's interested me lately, and the Hornets could acquire him using Miles Bridges or Josh Green/Pat Connaughton. Vucevic is making $21 million next year and is on an expiring deal, which could interest Jeff Peterson.
His ability to stretch the floor would also make him a great fit in Charles Lee's offense, which does need a stretch big.
Of the drafted rookies, rank them 1-4 based on who you’re most excited to see in summer league and rank them 1-4 based on how important summer league will be to them:
1. Sion James
2. Liam McNeeley
3. Kon Knueppel
4. Ryan Kalkbrenner
Can we stay healthy for an entire year?
Hopefully. It's difficult for a team to actually fully stay healthy for an entire year, but the Hornets' depth really gives them a better chance to. Especially when it comes to LaMelo Ball, who can rest significantly more with the amount of depth at the guard position.
How long does Tidjane have before he’s in bust territory? What should we expect from him in Summer League?
Tidjane was always a "few years away" guy. This season is not make or break for him, however, he needs to show improvement. If Tidjane looks like the same guy as last season, the experiment will likely come to an end soon.
As for Summer League, ideally the best case scenario would be that he looks like the best player on the Hornets' squad.
Is there a timeline where Moussa Diabate can be a mid to high tier starting center in this league?
Yes, it all depends on whether or not he can develop a three-ball. The defense, energy, and athleticism is absolutely there to have him be viewed as a good starting center in the league. A three-ball could turn him into a playoff-level center.
In honor of July 4th, which Hornet would win a hot dog eating contest?
I would have to imagine that Kalkbrenner could throw down thirty hot dogs in a ten-minute sitting.
