CBS Sports 2026 Mock Draft teases major shakeup for Hornets
The Hornets are coming off an impressive 2025 NBA Draft haul, adding four new faces to an already young roster — all of them on standard NBA contracts.
But as promising as the draft was, there’s still a long way to go for a Charlotte team deep in the middle of its rebuild. At least, that’s how one CBS Sports analyst sees it.
In the latest 2026 NBA Mock Draft from CBS Sports, Kyle Boone projects the Hornets landing the No. 4 overall pick — a sign it could be another rough year in Charlotte despite the influx of young talent.
Boone has the Hornets selecting Louisville point guard Mikel Brown Jr.
“Louisville has a star on its hands in Mikel Brown Jr., who could be the first true point guard taken in the 2026 draft,” Boone wrote. “He has been highly productive on the FIBA circuit with Team USA on the U18 and U19 national teams, which included a gold medal in 2024, and the combo of his skill and feel as a lead initiator will have plenty of teams excited for him as a potential top-five pick.”
Brown Jr. is no slouch on the recruiting trail either. The five-star prospect ranked as the No. 6 overall recruit in the country, according to 247Sports, and the No. 2 point guard in the 2025 class.
It’s an interesting projection for Charlotte, considering they already have their franchise point guard in LaMelo Ball.
But adding Brown Jr. could open the door to some bigger decisions — including the possibility of a Ball trade if the front office wants to double down on building around their new young core and maximize future cap flexibility.
Is that likely? Probably not.
But with the Hornets still focused on taking the best player available regardless of position, it’s a scenario that can’t be totally ruled out.
President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has already built that reputation through two drafts, and if Brown Jr. is on the board next summer, the Hornets might just lean in.
But one thing is clear — the Hornets aren’t building for right now, they’re building for what’s next. If Mikel Brown Jr. is part of that future, big changes in Charlotte might only be just beginning.
