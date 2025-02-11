Hornets ownership backs bid to revive WNBA Charlotte Sting franchise
Charlotte Hornets owners Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall are throwing their support behind efforts to bring WNBA basketball back to the Queen City through a bid to revive the Charlotte Sting franchise.
The Berman family, with backing from Hornets ownership, recently submitted a formal bid to restore the team that was among the WNBA's founding franchises in 1997.
"Yes — our ownership group is involved," Hornets Chief Communications Officer Mike Cristaldi confirmed via WUNC.
The original Sting franchise enjoyed considerable success before folding in 2007, making playoff appearances in six of their first seven seasons and reaching the WNBA Finals in 2001.
In a statement provided to WUNC, the Hornets organization expressed optimism about the potential return of women's professional basketball to Charlotte.
"Hornets Sports & Entertainment believes strongly in the future growth of women's basketball and the WNBA," the statement read. "The Charlotte Sting have a storied history and a passionate fanbase within our community. We are proud to back the Berman family and be a part of this larger group that is bidding to bring the WNBA back to Charlotte."
South Carolina women's basketball coach Dawn Staley, speaking in November, endorsed Charlotte as an ideal location for professional women's basketball.
"I think this is a prime spot for a WNBA team, for a Final Four — anything that women are doing," Staley said. "You see the city, they just embrace the game."
The WNBA has not yet commented on the status of the bid.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
NBA insider ponders if new Hornets management will build around LaMelo Ball
Can the Hornets keep and play Moussa Diabaté, Mark Williams, and Jusuf Nurkić?
What happens to Mark Williams if the Hornets' challenge fails?
KJ Simpson is developing into an intriguing bench piece for the Charlotte Hornets