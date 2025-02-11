KJ Simpson is developing into an intriguing bench piece for the Charlotte Hornets
The Charlotte Hornets 2024-25 season has been one to forget.
The team sits at 13-38, second to last in the Eastern Conference. They have been unable to stay healthy, with players constantly being in and out of the lineup. This has led to a bright spot for the Hornets: the development of rookie KJ Simpson.
The Hornets selected Simpson 42nd out of the University of Colorado. The guard played three seasons at Colorado, and in his junior year he averaged 19.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game.
The 22-year-old was buried on the Hornets guard depth chart, with the likes of LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Nick Smith Jr, Josh Green, Seth Curry, Vasa Micic, and Cody Martin all set to get minutes over him.
As the team could not find minutes for its second-round pick, the two-way guard has spent 15 games with the Hornets' G-League team, the Greensboro Swarm. In Greensboro, the L.A. native has averaged 18.3 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists per game on 44.5% from the field, 34.1% from three, and 77.5% from the free throw line.
KJ was asked by our own Ashley Stroehlein about his time with the Swarm, and where it has improved his game:
"A lot. I mean obviously we run kind of the same system that we do here down there, so it helps me get the reps for it. Then building confidence, Coach DJ Bakker down there, he's an excellent coach. He's high energy and that's kind of something that all the coaches kind of share resemblance in. They're all high energy and I really enjoy that because it motivates players to want to play for coaches like that. So when I go down there, like I said, it just helps me get better honestly and play mistake-free and be able to go out there and learn and understand this rookie year you're gonna make mistakes but just learn from those mistakes and just continue to grow from experience."
As trades and injuries built up, KJ was able to find minutes with the actual team.
KJ has played in 21 games for the Hornets this season, averaging 6.5 points a night on 31.8% from the field. The numbers don't exactly stick out as being impressive, especially the field goal percentage number. Lately, however, has told a different story.
In six games this month with the Hornets, the former Buffalo has averaged 10.5 points, 4.2 assists, and 4.3 rebounds, while shooting 37% from the field and 28% from three. In his last four games, he is shooting it at a much better clip from range, going 7/17 (41%).
With Mann likely out for a while longer, Martin and Micic gone, and Ball in and out of the lineup with injuries, Simpson should be able to have found a spot in the rotation. He has been capitalizing on his minutes with the team lately, and Head Coach Charles Lee should continue to make sure he sees time.
The Hornets may have found another diamond in the rough this season, alongside players such as Moussa Diabate and DaQuan Jeffries.
