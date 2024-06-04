Hornets Player Grades: Bryce McGowens
It was only last season that Nebraska alum Bryce McGowens, then a rookie on a two-way with the Hornets, was assigned to the G League's Greensboro Swarm at the same time as fellow Hornet incomer Mark Williams in November 2022. After that, Williams returned to Charlotte and earned a starting position thanks to his defensive tenacity. Meanwhile, McGowens found work as a steady reliever at guard, averaging around five points per game in roughly 17 minutes played off the bench.
In 2023-24, McGowens maintained stats mostly on par with his rookie campaign, if not a few marginally better. The drawback is that he didn't show as much improvement as you might expect from a second year player. Steve Clifford kept McGowens mostly relegated to bench role when he had other healthy options this season. However, he did manage to double his starts to 14 in 2023-24, up from seven last season.
Glass Half Full
Considering all the stats, it's easy to see that McGowens is a proficient wing. This season, he averaged 5.1 PPG with an average playing time of 14.9 minutes through 59 games, showing incrementally more efficiency over his rookie year. McGowens cut down his turnover percentage by about 35% compared to last year, while managing to slightly increase his field goal percentage. Defensively, he improved he became a more disruptive defender increasing his block and steal rate all while fouling less.
Glass Half Empty
But we haven't seen the full power of what McGowens can do on the court. After all, he scored 32 points in his G League debut with the Swarm in 2022. (He had a 37-point game as well.) In college, he had a 67-point performance with the Huskers. Yet, in just his second NBA season, McGowens has seemingly dropped out or leveled out in some areas. His On/Off (+/-) differential, already in the red, sunk slightly from -5.2 to -5.6. His rebounding and assists per game also took small steps back. His 3PM and 3PA (3-point field goals made/attempted) stayed virtually the same.
Where can McGowens go from here? Looking toward the future of the Hornets, with Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee becoming Charlotte's new head coach in 2024-25, will McGowens stay on as a role player? Contract-wise, the Hornets converted McGowens' contract and signed him to a four-year deal in February 2023. Though not guaranteed, he should earn $2 million in 2024-25, with a team option of $2.2 million for 2025-26. He will become an unrestricted free agent in 2026-27.
Best Moment of the Season
McGowens' best moment of the 2023-24 Charlotte season was his season-high 18-point performance against the Cavaliers when the Hornets won in Cleveland on April 14, 2024. His first start in two months, McGowens found himself among a late-season Hornets starting crew with Vasilije Micić, Tre Mann, Marques Bolden, and JT Thor. McGowens played 30 minutes and had four rebounds with three assists. Coincidentally, McGowens' career-high 22-point game as a Hornet was also a win in Cleveland one year prior in April 2023.
Worst Moment of the Season
No particular instance stands out as McGowens' worst moment this season. If anything, as we've demonstrated, his steady adequacy as a backup wing for the Hornets has kept him both under the radar and out of the limelight. And that's why we've given him the grade we have here.
Overall Grade - C
From what we've seen so far, McGowens is an inexperienced bench player who still appears to be adjusting and finding his role in the NBA. He has yet to have a significant breakthrough in performance during his first two seasons in the NBA.
Will he find the right path to duplicate his college and G League heights? Can he further develop and earn even more opportunities on the court with the Hornets in 2024-25? There's still time for this 21-year-old from South Carolina to make his name in the NBA.