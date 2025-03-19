Hornets release injury report ahead of game against the Knicks; Moussa Diabate update
The Charlotte Hornets released their injury report ahead of Thursday's game against the New York Knicks.
Although lengthy, there are some good updates for Hornets fans. LaMelo Ball (Right wrist soreness) and Miles Bridges (illness), who both missed last game, have been upgraded to PROBABLE for the Hornets matchup against the 43-24 Knicks. Ball has missed 24 games this season for the Buzz, while Bridges has missed only 15.
Marcus Garrett, who just had the best game of his NBA career with 12 points and 3 steals, was listed as questionable with a lower back injury. Garrett is currently on a 10-day contract with the Hornets and has only a few more days left before the deal expires.
There is good news on the injury report, however. Moussa Diabate, who was helped to the locker room during Tuesday night's game, has only been listed as QUESTIONABLE. Diabate's injury looked extremely serious as he was unable to put any weight on his right leg, so this is extremely good news for Hornets fans and Diabate.
The usuals, Tre Mann (Disc), Brandon Miller (Right Wrist), Josh Okogie (Left Hamstring), and Grant Williams (Right ACL) all continue to stay out.
The Hornets play the Knicks tomorrow night at 7:00 PM EST.
