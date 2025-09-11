Hornets remove sports betting theme night for game vs. Terry Rozier, Miami Heat
The Charlotte Hornets made the decision to trade Terry Rozier midway through the 2023-24 season. He was seen by the Miami Heat as a guard who could help them make some headway in the playoffs.
After putting up some massive numbers with the Hornets, Rozier has not had the same level of play with the Heat. Quite frankly, he has been underwhelming. He has been under investigation for gambling, as well.
The Hornets decided to have a sports betting theme night during one of their games this season. That game was supposed to be scheduled against the Heat and Terry Rozuer. That is no longer the case.
The Charlotte Hornets will no longer face Terry Rozier on sports betting theme night
Clearly, it was an oversight when the promotional schedule was put together, and there was no intention behind scheduling that theme night for the game Rozier would be in town for. The Hornets made the right decision to remove that theme for that game, but have not yet announced what they will do instead. That is expected to happen at a later date.
Rozier is still under investigation and has not been completely cleared as of yet.
The Charlotte Hornets are glad they traded Rozier away
Regardless of whatever the results of that investigation turn up, the Hornets are glad to be rid of Rozier when they did. He has been nothing but a distraction in Miami and has seen a major decline in performance.
The Hornets have to be pretty happy with where their backcourt is at the moment, with LaMelo Ball, Kon Knueppel, Brandon Miller, and Collin Sexton manning the guard positions.
This past season with the Heat, Rozier averaged 10.6 points, 3.7 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
ESPN insider sees two possible outcomes for LaMelo Ball's Hornets future
The Hornets need to see strong growth from Charles Lee in year two
One statistic that will define the Charlotte Hornets' 2025-26 season
Hornets' Kon Knueppel is a better version of what Peterson was aiming for with Knecht