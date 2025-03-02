Hornets Transfer Two-Way Guard KJ Simpson Back to G League
The Charlotte Hornets have transferred two-way guard KJ Simpson to the Greensboro Swarm, the team announced Friday. Simpson rejoined the Swarm ahead of their matchup against the Westchester Knicks on March 1.
The move comes just days after Simpson delivered a career-best 16-point performance in a spot start for the Hornets. Despite flashes of promise, the rookie guard has struggled with efficiency at the NBA level, averaging 7.1 points per game on just 33.5% shooting from the field.
Selected 42nd overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, Simpson has split time between Charlotte and its G League affiliate this season. While his scoring output in the NBA has been inconsistent, he has thrived in Greensboro, averaging 19.5 points per game on an impressive 48.9% shooting across six contests. The stint back in the G League provides Simpson with another opportunity to refine his scoring touch in an expanded role.
Before entering the NBA, Simpson was a standout at Colorado, earning All-Pac-12 honors twice. As a junior, he was named to the conference’s first team after leading the Buffaloes with 19.7 points per game.
For the Hornets, the decision to send Simpson back to the Swarm signals a continued emphasis on his development. With Charlotte building toward the future, the rookie guard will have the chance to sharpen his game in Greensboro before his next NBA opportunity arises.
