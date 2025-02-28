Hornets' road woes continue, falling to Mavericks for fifth straight loss
DALLAS, TX - The Charlotte Hornets (14-44) concluded their nine-game road trip with a 103-96 loss to the Dallas Mavericks (32-28) on Thursday night, splitting the season series 1-1.
Charlotte finished their road trip with a 1-8 record, bringing their season road record to 5-24.
Despite strong performances from Mark Williams (26 points, 16 rebounds) and Miles Bridges (20 points, 12 rebounds), the Hornets couldn't overcome Kyrie Irving's late-game heroics.
The future Hall of Famer, finished with 25 points, including nine crucial points scored in the final six minutes, along with 9 rebounds and 5 assists.
Playing without LaMelo Ball (ankle), the Hornets received solid production from rookie KJ Simpson, who recorded 11 points, 5 assists, and 2 steals in his third start of the season.
Charlotte topped several statistical categories, including rebounds (56-48), assists (25-23), and points in the paint (62-54), but 15 turnovers resulting in 20 Mavericks points proved costly.
The game remained tight throughout, with neither team able to maintain a significant advantage. Dallas jumped to an early 18-7 lead, but Charlotte responded with multiple runs to keep the contest close, trailing just 25-24 after the first quarter.
A tightly contested second quarter saw the Hornets own the paint (32-26), and entered halftime trailing 50-49.
Charlotte was able to grab the lead multiple times in the third quarter before Dallas closed the period with a 14-7 run to lead 73-67.
With the Hornets trailing 94-91 in the fourth, a late surge by the Mavericks, highlighted by Klay Thompson's critical three-pointer and Moses Brown's emphatic slam dunk in the final two minutes, sealed the victory.
Thompson contributed 18 points, while Brown, on a 10-day contract in his second stint with Dallas, impressed with 20 points and 11 rebounds in his first start of the season at center.
The Mavericks shot marginally better from the field (41.2% to 40.8%) in a game that featured strong defensive efforts from both teams.
Hornets Highlight of the Night: Mark Williams Throws it Down
Miles Bridges threaded a pass to Mark Williams, who capitalized on the opportunity with a slam dunk.
Mavericks Highlight of the Night: Moses Brown Filling the Void and making an Impact
In his first start of the season at center, Moses Brown throws one down with authority.
Charles Lee Postgame Quote Following Loss
“We competed at a much better level," Lee said after the game. "To judge a man when he gets knocked down and to see how he responds, the group definitely responded and it’s a testament to who they are as players and people. We finished the road trip off with a strong, competitive performance. I thought the process was a lot better. It feels a little bit different to walk out of here on a night like that.”
Looking Ahead
After a near month-long road trip, the Hornets will return to the Spectrum Center on March 1, tipping off a five-game home stand starting with the Washington Wizards.
