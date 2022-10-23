Spread & Over/Under Predictions for Hornets vs Hawks

Each game day, we at All Hornets will release an article on our thoughts on the spread and the over/under of Charlotte Hornets games. The star ratings next to the play describe the overall confidence in that particular play.

Spread: Atlanta -10.5

The play is a four star play on the Hawks to cover in this one. Without Rozier, I don't think the offense will be as effective or efficient as it normally would, and I could really seem the team struggling to get anything going on that end. The star power in Atlanta's back court is just too much for the Hornets to keep up with. Gordon Hayward is going to be heavily relied upon to score in bunches as well as play make for others, and I just don't see that being enough for Charlotte to cover the spread in this one. The Hawks are playing really well on defense to start the season, and they have an array of long wings to throw at Hayward to keep him off his spots and frustrate him.

Over/Under: 229

Three star play on the under in this one. As mentioned above, I really have a hard time seeing how Charlotte will put up points efficiently in this one. The Hawks have been a good defensive team to begin the season, and they haven't been scoring as much as Atlanta teams have in the recent past. Steve Clifford is too experienced of a coach to let this game turn into an offensive one given all of the offense Charlotte will be missing due to injuries, so I expect to see the Hornets slow down the pace and try to turn it into a defensive game. The under seems like the play here.

