BREAKING: Hornets, Wizards Agree to Trade

The Hornets get their big man ahead of the deadline.

It seemed as if the Charlotte Hornets were going to be content with the current makeup of the roster through today's NBA trading deadline but they were able to complete a deal with the Washington Wizards roughly 30 minutes ahead of the 3 p.m. deadline.

The Hornets received veteran center Montrezl Harrell in exchange for center Vernon Carey Jr., guard Ish Smith, and a 2nd round pick, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo! Sports.

In 46 games this season, Harrell is averaging 14.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.7 blocks per game. Ish Smith averaged 4.5 points and 2.6 assists in 37 games with the Hornets. As for Vernon Carey, he spent much of the 2021-22 season down in the G-League with the Greensboro Swarm. He did appear in four games with the Hornets this season, averaging four minutes per contest.

