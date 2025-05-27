What would the best case scenario be for the Charlotte Hornets on draft night?
For nearly the entirety of the last year, the consensus opinion on the 2025 NBA Draft has been Duke's Cooper Flagg at one, Rutgers stars Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey at two and three, and Baylor guard VJ Edgecombe at four.
Though the top four has essentially remained the same, one thing has changed: the consensus opinion on Ace Bailey.
After a disappointing measurement at the scouting combine, mixed with differing opinions on his play style and personality, the debate surrounding where Bailey might go has begun: will it be the Philadelphia 76ers at three, the Charlotte Hornets at four, or will he fall out of the top four?
Meanwhile, VJ Edgecombe's stock has risen drastically, with some viewing him as potentially going third overall to the Sixers, causing them to pass on Bailey.
At the end of the day, nobody knows what will happen until the night of June 25th, where the NBA Draft will take place at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
With all that being said, what is the best possible scenario for the Hornets at pick four?
76ers select: Ace Bailey
Without a doubt the best case scenario for the Hornets is if the Sixers make the Edgecombe/Bailey decision for them, and go with Bailey.
Ace Bailey is going to be a great player, with his offense having shades of Jayson Tatum, Kevin Durant, and Brandon Ingram. Having said that, he is not the type of player the Hornets need right now. They need defensive help, and Edgecombe does not require the ball in his hands like Bailey does.
VJ Edgecombe is perfect for the Hornets. If the Sixers pass up on Edgecombe, the Charlotte fanbase should begin to celebrate. The Baylor star is a hard-nosed defender, one who could be a perennial All-Defense guy. His offense still needs some work, but Edgecombe is NBA-ready and can come in and have an impact.
If Cooper Flagg was not around, Edgecombe may be a Rookie of the Year contender.
