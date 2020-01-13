Hornet Maven
Video: Jalen McDaniels on Swarm, development, Hornets' goals

Mitchell Northam

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- In another loss for the Greensboro Swarm on Saturday night, Charlotte Hornets rookie Jalen McDaniels had another solid outing.

The 2019 second-round pick from San Diego State played 24 minutes in the 119-109 loss to the Long Island Nets, totaling 10 points, four rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block.

McDaniels, 21, has featured in two games this season for the Hornets, and was called back up to the team last week for a day of practice.

At the G-League level, McDaniels has started in 22 games and is averaging 17 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.2 steals and 1.2 blocks per-game while shooting 47.1 percent from the floor and 42.5 percent from three-point range. He ranks seventh among all G-League players in steals with 49.

After the Swarm's loss to the Nets, Hornet Maven caught up with the 6-foot-10 prospect to see how he was progressing in his rookie campaign.

