Analyzing Josh Okogie's abbreviated season with the Charlotte Hornets
It didn't take long for Josh Okogie to be come a favorite of Charlotte Hornets fans. The relentless swingman was acquired from the Phoenix Suns on January 15th and quickly endeared himself to Charlotte's most faithful supporters.
Okogie's player archetype, a hard-nosed, harder-working, defense first, second, and third wing is one that both Jeff Peterson and Charles Lee covet, and although he only donned the purple and teal sixteen times in 2025, Okogie put a bunch of good film on tape.
Let's break it down.
Positive takeaways from Okogie's 2024-25 season in Charlotte
Okogie's defensive metrics are through the roof.
His block rate of 1.5% (91st percentile) and steal rate of 3.9% (100th percentile) in a Hornets uniform were both career bests (Stats via Cleaning the Glass). The sample size was small, but the eye test matches the gaudy analytics. See for yourself.
The former Georgia Tech Yellow Jacket is a strong, sturdy, agile defender. Okogie has no problem defending smaller guards with his impressive lateral agility or bulkier wings with his super hero strength. He marries those physical gifts with the contact balance and instincts that are reminiscent of the NFL's best running backs who slither their way through unblocked gaps.
He's barrel-chested but light on his feet, making him one of the league's premiere one-on-one defenders. His two games against the Los Angeles franchises as a Hornet could be used as teach tape for up-and-coming defense-first wings.
Charlotte's team defense functioned at an elite level when Okogie patrolled the perimeter. They allowed 10.7 less points per 100 possessions when he was on the floor, opponents shot 3.0% worse from the field, and turned the ball over on 3.3% more of their possessions. On/off statistics, especially on defense, can be noisy, but the consistent statistical impact across the board quiets that noise just a tad.
On offense, Okogie brings one above-average trait to the table: foul drawing. He was fouled in 23.1% of his shot attempts as a Hornet, a 99th percentile mark in the Association.
Areas of improvement for Josh Okogie from 2025
Okogie is in his 7th season in the NBA, so he is what he is at this point. On offense, he doesn't offer much outside of creating havoc on the glass (which he failed to do at his traditionally elite rate as a Hornet). His rim finishing number ran a tad hot in Charlotte (68%), but the rest of his accuracy numbers were true to the rest of his NBA career.
Nobody expected Okogie to transform Charlotte's prospects on the offensive end, but continued growth from behind the arc will multiply his overall impact as an NBA player. He nailed 16 of his 50 (32%) three-point attempts as a Hornet, but only knocked down 9/31 (29%) from outside of the corners. Upping both of those numbers into the high 30s is a tall ask, but it would positively alter his game tenfold.
What comes next for Okogie in 2025-26 and beyond?
Josh Okogie's contract situation is one to monitor this summer. His $7.75 million salary for next season is non-guaranteed, meaning Charlotte can let him walk with no financial penalty this summer if they're looking to shed some fat around the margins of their cap sheet.
They could also use Okogie's non-guaranteed deal as a trade chip in an attempt to make a big swing. He will likely outplay his measley salary at least next season, making him an enticing name on the trade market.
The most likely scenario is that Charlotte ends up guaranteeing his contract for 2025-26 and Okogie returns to play major minutes in Lee's rotation next season. Lockdown defenders like him are a dime a dozen, and although he leaves much to be desired as an offensive player, Okogie oozes Hornets DNA, making him an ideal player for Lee and Peterson to build with as they attempt to imprint their vision in the Queen City.
