LaMelo Ball, Mark Williams land on Hornets injury report ahead of game vs. Cavaliers
If the Charlotte Hornets want to put an end to their eight-game losing streak on Friday night, they're going to need to put together their best game of the season and then some as they face off against Eastern Conference-leading Cleveland Cavaliers.
Thursday evening, the Hornets released their initial injury report for the game and it'll be a night off for center Mark Williams as they continue to manage his workload after coming off of the foot injury earlier this season. Williams is averaging 16 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, and 1.7 blocks per game in three contests this month. With him out, it'll be a heavy dose of Jusuf Nurkic and Moussa Diabate.
Nurkic (lower back) is also listed on the injury report, but is considered "probable." The usuals - Tre Mann (disc), Brandon Miller (wrist), Grant Williams (ACL), and Josh Okogie (hamstring) - have all been ruled out.
Guards LaMelo Ball and Josh Green are listed as probable, each with an illness. Typically, players who are listed as probable aren't even worth mentioning, but considering it's an illness, there's no telling where they will be with it come game time.
The Hornets and Cavaliers are slated to tip the game off at 7 p.m. EST.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Mark Williams gets real about the Charlotte Hornets' struggles, lack of confidence
3 pending free agents for Charlotte Hornets fans to monitor during NBA's stretch run
KJ Simpson puts up huge numbers in the Swarm's win over the Capital City Go-Go
Charles Lee explains what went wrong in the Hornets' loss to the Timberwolves