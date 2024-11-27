Jeff Peterson on the possibility of the Hornets making a trade: 'We're looking at everything'
Thanks partly to a bevy of injuries in the frontcourt, the Charlotte Hornets are five games under .500 to start the 2024-25 season. The team is expected to get many of these players back sooner rather than later, but it's never too early to consider patching up holes on the roster. Even after just 17 games, that's exactly what GM Jeff Peterson is looking at.
Hornets GM Jeff Peterson is open to making a trade
Despite the overall slow start, the Hornets do have good players to build around. Jeff Peterson also said he's grateful to have LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller as building blocks. As for how he's going to build around them, he said, "At this point, we're looking at everything. We have to, right? We've got to be as creative as possible."
He said that he and head coach Charles Lee are on the same page about it and that they're "never satisfied" and want to continue improving the roster however they can. "I think we've put ourselves in a good position," Peterson said. "We're always trying to find ways to get better, so it's no secret that the more assets you have the more cracks you have at it."
That may mean trading away or trading for. Last year, the Hornets added and subtracted at the deadline. PJ Washington, Gordon Hayward, and Terry Rozier went to other teams, but Josh Green, Tre Mann, and Grant Williams were among the additions.
