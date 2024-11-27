Hornets provide promising Miles Bridges injury update
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges has missed the last three games after re-aggravating a right knee bone bruise in the team's one-point loss to the Brooklyn Nets last week. Bridges was scheduled to be re-evaluated on Friday, but the team dropped some promising news Wednesday afternoon regarding his rehab.
"Miles Bridges has returned to individual on-court activity, and additional updates on his status will be provided as appropriate," Hornets PR tweeted out.
This is terrific news for a team that has been decimated by injuries in the frontcourt early on this season. Prior to injuring his knee, Bridges was starting to get into a groove on the offensive end of the floor, recording 19 or more points in each of his last four games, including a 27 and 21-point performance against Detroit and Brooklyn, respectively.
In 11 games played this season, Bridges is averaging 16 points, 6.5 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 42% from the field and 34% from three-point land.
The Hornets will be back in action tonight against the Miami Heat and will then see the Knicks and Hawks on Friday and Saturday. Getting Bridges back at some point during this homestand would provide Charlotte with a much-needed boost.
