Three players the Hornets should target to replace Grant Williams' production.

Currently, the Charlotte Hornets don't have any of their top three centers healthy. Grant Williams was the last one standing until he tore his ACL, meniscus, and other ligaments against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nick Richards and Mark Williams have played just five games combined this year. In just 17 games, the Hornets have lost a major chunk of their frontcourt.
Mark Williams and Richards are on their way back, but Charlotte still needs to look at replacing Grant Williams' production since he's out for the rest of the year. Here are a few options to do just that, even though some don't offer the same defensive ability as Williams does.
Three players the Hornets can turn to after Grant Williams injury
1. Davis Bertans
For some help in the frontcourt, the Hornets can turn to a familiar face. Davis Bertans came over in the Gordon Hayward trade. He's currently in the ABA League, but he could come back to the NBA. The Hornets know him and he would be one of their biggest bodies at 6'10". He shot 37.5% from three last year in 28 games (one start) for Charlotte.
2. Aleksej Pokusevski
Aleksej Pokusevski was a reclamation project that ultimately did not work for the Hornets last year. He has a thin frame, but there aren't many seven-footers on the open market right now. The Hornets need able bodies, and Pokusevski could stretch the floor like Williams did. He shot 36.4% from three in 18 games for Charlotte after last year's trade deadline. He came over in the same Hayward trade.
3. Nic Claxton
Nic Claxton may not be available unless the Brooklyn Nets decide they're going to tear it down, but they're currently 8-10 and in eighth in the East That said, Claxton would make an ideal Williams replacement. He's younger than most options out there at 25 and is a premier defender down low. He doesn't stretch the floor, but he's the most capable option here of taking on Williams' workload and providing good value to Charlotte.
