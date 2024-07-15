Lee: 'The Focus is on Building Consistent Habits & Learning How to Win'
Rebuilding in the NBA is never easy, but it's nice to have a young core already in place when you take over a job. Charlotte Hornets head coach Charles Lee has that with LaMelo Ball, Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges, and Mark Williams. Now, he just has to establish the culture, teach winning habits, and hope for some better luck on the injury front.
Lee sat down with the ESPN broadcast crew during the Hornets' Summer League game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, detailing his plan for taking this group to the next level.
"The focus is building consistent habits. We have to learn how to win, and we have to consistently do that. And I think that if we just focus on coming in every day, working as hard as we can, competing as hard as we can, and staying together through the ups and downs of the season... we're gonna have a lot of success. And as you've just mentioned, we've been kind of snake-bitten injury-wise, but we got to do all of our work early. That's why this offseason's been really important for us, as we start to revamp our training staff as well, to make sure that these guys are physically in a good space... physically and mentally, to be honest."
READ MORE ABOUT THE HORNETS
Charles Lee Discusses Brandon Miller's Decision to Play in Summer League
Hornets Make Miles Bridges Deal Official
Roundtable: Did the Hornets Make the Right Decision on Miles Bridges?