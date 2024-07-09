Roundtable: Did the Hornets Make the Right Decision on Miles Bridges?
Miles Bridges is back with the Charlotte Hornets on a three-year, $75 million deal after two plus years of negotiations. Re-signing the veteran wing made sense for a lot of reasons, but it may not have been the most popular of moves by the franchise.
So, did the Hornets do the right thing? Here's what our staff thinks.
Desmond Johnson:
I do believe the Hornets were right to bring back Bridges. I don't believe in punishing a person for a mistake forever and apparently neither do the Hornets. Plus, it feels like both sides wanted this to happen. I didn't really see any other suitors for Bridges. His age makes him the "veteran" of this young core and he's already shown he can play with LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. Keep your team's draft picks, build them into stars. Welcome back Miles.
Atticus Ferguson:
From a basketball perspective, I believe the Hornets made the right call in re-signing Miles. Those with moral/ethical stances against Miles’ return are more than justified, however, we see time and time again in sports that your ability to earn a second chance largely depends on your talent and ability, which Miles does not lack. When you have a home grown young core, history would indicate that an organization like Charlotte, sitting in a small market with an underwhelming history, can not afford to move off of a player of Bridges’ caliber while also prioritizing winning.
Carson Cash:
I won't speak on if they did the right thing from a moral standpoint. I do believe that from a team building point of view the Charlotte Hornets did the right thing. Miles Bridges was the leading scorer and represented by Rich Paul, so I assumed the Hornets wouldn't be getting him on a huge discount even if they were the lone bidder. I believe this was a move that keeps LaMelo happy, the core intact, and a possibility of a play-in season next year.
