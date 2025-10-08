Looking at KJ Simpson's spot on the Hornets roster this season
"We wish Nick nothing but the best," were the words used by President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson in regards to the Charlotte Hornets' release of Nick Smith Jr.
The Hornets selected Smith out of Arkansas a little over two years ago in the late first round of the 2023 NBA Draft. In two years with the Hornets, Smith averaged 8.0 points a game on 39.1% from the field and 36.9% from deep.
"Where we are in terms of our guard rotation, we just felt like it was the best thing to move off of him at this time."
Looking at the Hornets guard rotation, they have four different players who could all be lead ball-handlers: LaMelo Ball, Tre Mann, Collin Sexton, and Spencer Dinwiddie. In the Hornets first preseason game, the rotation saw each receive 10+ minutes, with Sexton and Mann leading with 17 each.
They are not the only four point guards on the roster, as the Hornets have another that is only entering his second season in the league.
KJ Simpson, who the team selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft, is entering his second season with the Hornets, both years being on a two-way contract.
As injuries depleted the Hornets roster last season, it saw KJ receive 23.4 minutes per night, averaging 7.8 points per game. While his shooting numbers were extremely sub-par, Simpson was taking near 10 shots a night due to the team's severe lack of talent as injuries piled up.
Simpson had a strong Summer League, and his across 6 games averaging 16 points per game, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.7 assists was integral to the team's Summer League Championship.
As the regular season approaches, it's now time to look at KJ's potential role with the 2025-26 squad.
Currently, the guard sits on a two-way contract. With the Hornets rostering 16 players at the moment, it's unlikely that Simpson ends up on a standard contract over the next few weeks to months. The former Buffalo, though, could end up with one by the end of the season.
KJ is currently sitting in a perfect spot for both him and the Hornets organization right now. With being on a two-way deal, and the added depth to the Hornets guard rotation, Simpson can allow himself to get playing time to develop in Greensboro, and then play with the main team if/when one of the guards get hurt. It allows him to continually get minutes and develop and not sit on the bench and wait.
KJ started off strong this preseason, putting up 10 points on 3-6 from the field and 3-5 from three. He's clearly grown as a player and is ready for NBA minutes at the moment. While he is still buried on the depth chart, an injury to just one of the guards can see him playing on the Spectrum Center court again.
