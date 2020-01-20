VIDEO: Magic coach Steve Clifford talks about Hornets' guard Malik Monk

Before the Orlando Magic tipped off against the Charlotte Hornets at the Spectrum Center on Monday, Orlando head coach Steve Clifford talked about Hornets' guard Malik Monk.

Clifford was the head coach of the Hornets when the club drafted Monk 11th overall out of Kentucky in 2017.

Monk has yet to start an NBA game in his career, but the 6-foot-3 native of Bentonville, Arkansas is averaging 8.2 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.1 assists per-game this season. He's shooting a career-high 42.2 percent from the field this season.