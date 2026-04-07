Hornets Analyst Compares Kon Knueppel-Cooper Flagg to Carmelo Anthony-LeBron James

The race for Rookie of the Year seems impossibly close. Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel and Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg have been neck-and-neck all year. A recent surge from Flagg may have permanently shifted the race in his favor.

Close ROY races aren't all that uncommon, but it does feel like this one is special. In either case, one could argue that Flagg or Knueppel were robbed of the award, and both would be easily deserving in almost every other year.

Terrence Oglesby, a Hornets broadcaster who has watched Knueppel all year, delivered his take, comparing it to the infamous race between LeBron James and Carmelo Anthony all those years ago.

🎙️ @T_Oglesby22 on the ROTY debate: "[Kon Knueppel] does winning things consistently all the time. I'm sure there's a billion metrics... but you can see how much better this Hornets team is with him in."



"Cooper (Flagg), the individual accolades, it reminds me a little bit,… pic.twitter.com/Ai9O901sMy — r/CharlotteHornets (@HornetsReddit) April 6, 2026

"[Kon Knueppel] does winning things consistently all the time. I'm sure there's a billion metrics... but you can see how much better this Hornets team is with him in," he said about the Hornets sharpshooter.

As for Flagg, he said, "Cooper (Flagg), the individual accolades, it reminds me a little bit, obviously different players, different time, different era... Carmelo (Anthony) gets to the playoffs, LeBron (James) wins Rookie of the Year. Kind of in that same conversation... one guy is affecting winning, one guy is just putting up insane numbers."

I'm a firm believer that team record should have no bearing on an award for an individual player, but it is impossible to deny the impact that Knueppel has had on a team with the best net rating since January 1 (1.5 points ahead of the incredible Spurs, for the record).

Charlotte Hornets guard Kon Knueppel (7) shoots over Dallas Mavericks forward Cooper Flagg | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

What's interesting about Oglesby's point is that Knueppel might not even be Carmelo Anthony in this scenario. Both Flagg and Knueppel are kind of the LeBron James of this argument. What do voters possibly do with two LeBrons?

In different ways, Flagg and Knueppel are both putting up historic, almost unprecedented seasons. It's unfair to both that they're not the only one enjoying unfathomable success right away, but they aren't.

NBA content creator Carson Breber, who always takes a deep dive into the analytics for his takes, delivered his verdict, saying the award has to go to Knueppel. He pointed out the historic nature of Knueppel's rookie season.

Who's the real Rookie of the Year?@Carsobi gives his take pic.twitter.com/DK4xRZ1xux — Nerd Sesh (@Nerd_Sesh) April 7, 2026

In the history of the NBA, just five players have ever shot 56% from two and 43% from three with at least five attempts from both areas. Knueppel, Steph Curry, Michael Porter Jr., Zach LaVine, and Kevin Durant.

In terms of on-court impact beyond just shooting, Knieppel has the fifth-best plus/minus of any player averaging 15 points per game in their rookie season. He trails Tim Duncan, Chet Holmgren, Ben Simmons, and Donovan Mitchell.

That's certainly LeBron James-esque. Flagg's season, though, with all-around dominance in points, rebounds, and assists, puts him in company with James' rookie year and Luka Doncic's. That's pretty historic, too.

Digging deeper, the advanced analytics, except for PER and PIE (which Knueppel is not far behind) paint the picture that Knueppel has been better. Will Flagg be better long-term, like James was better than Anthony? Probably, but this isn't about the future.

It's about the present, where the odds favor Flagg, but are doing a major disservice to the excellence of Knueppel.

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