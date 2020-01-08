Charlotte Hornets: Marvin Williams doubtful to play Wednesday vs. Raptors

The Charlotte Hornets will likely have to try to beat the reigning NBA champions Wednesday night without the help of their most experienced player.

Marvin Williams is doubtful to play against the Raptors, the team announced Wednesday morning. That is a downgrade from his status on Tuesday, when he was listed as questionable.

Williams suffered an injury to his nose -- which the team has called "nasal trauma" and a "nasal fracture" -- on Jan. 2 against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Williams played just 15 minutes in the Hornets next game against the Dallas Mavericks.

On Monday, Williams had a procedure to address the injury and missed the Hornets game that night vs. the Indiana Pacers.

Williams, 33, is averaging 7.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists over 20.1 minutes per-game. He is also shooting 39.8 percent from three-point range this season.

The Hornets have not announced any other injuries for Wednesday's game.