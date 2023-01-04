Memphis Grizzlies @ Charlotte Hornets Game Preview

Injury Report

Grizzlies: OUT Kennedy Chandler + Vince Williams + Jake LaRavia + Kenneth Lofton Jr (G-League), Brandon Clarke (LT Hip), Danny Green (Lt Knee Surgery) QUESTIONABLE Z Williams (RT Knee), Santi Aldama (LT Ankle)

Hornets: OUT Oubre (LT Hand Surgery) QUESTIONABLE Cody Martin (LT Knee Procedure) Doubtful Gordon Hayward (LT Hamstring Strain)

Game Preview

Memphis are the Grade A example of how to balance competing for the playoffs while developing young players. The Ja, Bane and Jackson big three has solidified the Grizzlies as a reliable playoff team, all while giving minutes to rookies and second year players.

Both sides are missing key players, but as long as Jaren Jackson can stay out of foul trouble I expect Memphis to come out with the win. Memphis defense has been elite with Jackson, a spluttering Charlotte offense missing their two best wing scorers in Hayward and Oubre looks to be a good matchup for a Grizzlies team who have won 3 straight and are 3-2 over their last five games. Jalen McDaniels will likely get the start, he's hoping to build on a career year and earn himself some money this next off-season when he's a free agent.

Renowned Hornets killer Steven Adams is on a tear with back to back 20 rebound games. Last time against Charlotte he put up 13pts 19reb 4ast, it will be interesting to see how Mark Williams holds up against potentially the strongest 7 footer in the NBA. Charlotte are 1-4 over their last five games with their solitary win coming against a banged up and undersized OKC Thunder team.

Key Matchup: LaMelo Ball vs Ja Morant

This should be a fun match-up with two of the leagues biggest future superstars. Ja has hit mid-season form of late, averaging 31pts 5rpg 9apg over his last five games. I expect Rozier to get the job of guarding Morant, but at this point in the year where wins are worthless I would prefer the team to stop hiding LaMelo and give him some reps guarding the other team's primary ball handler.

LaMelo will be hoping to bounce back after difficult outing against LA where he had 5 turnovers, 5 fouls and shot just 40% from the field. Expect Dillon Brooks to get the job of defending LaMelo, he's been an all defense level player this season and is as tough and gritty as they come.

Starting Lineups:

Charlotte Hornets Memphis Grizzlies PG LaMelo Ball Ja Morant SG Terry Rozier Desmond Bane SF Jalen McDaniels Dillon Brooks PF PJ Washington Jaren Jackson Jr C Mason Plumlee Steven Adams

