Micić Delivers All-Around Output as Serbia Advances
Coming off a huge defeat against Team USA, Serbia found its footing in the nation's largest Olympic win of all time against Puerto Rico. As did Hornets guard Vasilije Micić who followed up an abysmal performance in the first game with a much improved one in the second. For the final group stage contest, Serbia faced South Sudan and former Hornet JT Thor in a battle for second place.
Despite his recent 13-point outing, Micić remained on the bench, and for the third time in this tournament, Serbia started the match off hot, leading 12-6 early. South Sudan, which had to win or lose by a maximum of two points to advance, once again proved resilient and stayed in striking distance. Vasilije entered the game after seven minutes of playing time and carried on the strong momentum from his last time out.
The man who Charlotte received in the Gordon Hayward trade didn't score a whole bunch but he crashed the boards on the defensive end and did a wonderful job organizing Serbia's offense while Nikola Jokić got some rest on the bench. Both ball clubs continued battling until the very last moment of the half, and former NBA player Carlik Jones brought South Sudan within three as the buzzer sounded. A welcome sight awaited Hornets fans at the beginning of the third period. Vasilije Micić got the starting nod over Aleksa Avramovic and immediately produced another assist.
As the minutes went by Serbia managed to pull away multiple times, but every time it seemed like the game might get away from JT Thor and Co., they put together a run and forced a timeout from coach Svetislav Pešić. Two quick buckets at the end of the third, one by Thor and one by Jones ensured that Serbia only took a 72-67 lead into the group stage's final quarter.
Thanks in parts to more great play by Vasilije Micić, Serbia was able to finally shut the door on any South Sudanese comeback hopes, taking control during a late 19-3 run. With 21 seconds left on the game clock, the Serbian lead stood at 92-85. Vasilije Micić was fouled intentionally, drained two free throws and later on grabbed the final rebound of the match to seal a 96-85 win.
Player Grade for Vasilije Micić: A-
15 pts (5/8 FG, 2/4 3pt, 3/4 FT) | 7rb | 7as
This was almost as good a match as you could expect Micić to have at these Olympics. Great playmaking, first with the bench unit and later on along the starters, solid rebounding, and finally efficient scoring even from three-point territory. Serbia will need a similar performance from their veteran point guard in the upcoming quarter-final against Australia, which tips off at 8.30 pm EST next Tuesday.