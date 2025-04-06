Miles Bridges details LaMelo Ball's desire to win
Anybody who has watched the Charlotte Hornets play this season has likely observed the strides of improvement in LaMelo Ball’s game.
Despite fighting through injuries for a significant portion of the season, Ball averaged a career-high 25.2 points per game while also dishing out 7.4 assists and bringing down 4.9 rebounds per game.
While his improvements have not directly translated to the win/loss column, his teammates have taken notice of his effort and resilience throughout such a tough season.
According to fellow Hornet Miles Bridges, Ball is more concerned about eventually achieving success as a team instead of racking up individual accolades.
“He wants to see his team succeed more than himself,” Bridges told voice of the Hornets Sam Farber in a recent interview. “If somebody is hot, he’s going to give him the ball and keep going to him.”
While he is often touted for his abilities as a scorer, his skills as an overall playmaker and floor general are what give him the potential to be so successful. Through four seasons in the NBA, Ball has never averaged less than six assists per game.
Throughout their time in Charlotte, the two have formed a noticeably strong connection, both on and off the court. However, the two both battled injuries this season, and were often not active at the same time.
“Whenever we play with each other we always have a good connection. I learn more about his game every day,” said Bridges. “So it's kind of weird when I'm not playing with Melo, because we know each other so well.”
This season, Bridges is averaging 20.6 points per game, hovering around his career high of 21.0 points per game.
