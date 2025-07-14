All Hornets

Mock trade: How the Hornets could land Jonas Valanciunas from Nuggets

The Hornets need help at center, and Valanciunas could be the answer.

Thomas Gorski

Apr 13, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Sacramento Kings center Jonas Valanciunas (17) runs down the court during the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images
The Charlotte Hornets still don’t have an answer at center, and it’s becoming a real problem. President of Basketball Operations Jeff Peterson has done a solid job building around a young core, but the frontcourt looks thinner than ever.

Right now, the Hornets might have the weakest big-man rotation in the league.

Unless something changes, they’ll head into the season relying on Mason Plumlee, Moussa Diabate, and second-round pick Ryan Kalkbrenner. That’s not exactly a group that inspires much confidence.

There’s upside with Diabate and Kalkbrenner, sure—but if Charlotte wants to compete this year, they need more experience up front.

After trading Mark Williams to Phoenix on draft night, the Hornets picked up some future assets. But none of those help them today. Making a move for a veteran center would give this roster more balance, especially while their younger bigs develop.

One name that could make sense: Jonas Valanciunas.

Denver recently picked up Jonas Valanciunas in a trade with Sacramento, but things are already a bit uncertain. According to reports, Panathinaikos—a top club in Greece—has been pushing to bring him overseas. 

Valanciunas is under contract for two more years at about $20 million total, though only the upcoming season is fully guaranteed. That uncertainty could open the door for a trade, and Charlotte should be interested.

Here’s a potential trade that makes sense for both sides:

Charlotte could offer Josh Okogie, Nick Smith Jr., a 2026 second-round pick (via Denver or Golden State), and a 2029 second-rounder (via Denver) in exchange for Valanciunas.

With Valanciunas’ playing status still unclear, Denver might prefer to avoid the headache and flip him for assets they can count on. As a contender, they need reliable, ready-to-play pieces. Charlotte’s in a different position as they can afford to roll the dice.

Okogie and Smith Jr. don’t have defined roles in Charlotte right now, and flipping them—plus a pair of second-rounders—for a proven big man could be worth it. Especially since the picks are Denver’s own in those years.

Valanciunas would give Charlotte a steady veteran in the middle, something they’ve lacked for years. It’s a low-risk swing for a team full of guards, and the kind of move that could bring real balance to the roster.

