How has PJ Hall played in his limited minutes with the Hornets so far?

Of the 94 centers that qualify for the DARKO/DPM metric, Moussa Diabate lands at 24, Mason Plumlee is at 39, and Ryan Kalkbrenner is at 58.

The final center on the Charlotte Hornets' roster, PJ Hall, sits 80th out of 94.

DPM is an all-in-one stat that estimates how much a player helps or hurts his team on both ends of the floor, based on lineup data and recent performance. For reference, players such as Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Giannis Antetokounmpo are the metric's top players, and the only three players in the league who boast a metric above a 6.

For the Hornets, they only have two total players with a 1 or higher in this statistic: LaMelo Ball (+1.4) and Moussa Diabate (+1.0).

Think of this stat as a team performance meter. DPM judges each player in the league by how well the team plays with them on the floor, not just by points/rebounds/assists or jaw-dropping highlights.

In the 79 minutes that PJ Hall has played with the Hornets, he ranks 484th in the league in this statistic, and sits with a -2.0 DPM. Across all-leverage situations, the Hornets have been outscored by 2.8 points per 100 possessions during his minutes, which aligns with this metric's analysis.

While that all seems negative, there have been flashes: in medium/high leverage situations with Hall on the floor, the Hornets offense improves by 8 points per 100 possessions. While the defense allows 10.3 more points/per 100 during those situations, it would suggest that the Hornets have a -2.3 net rating, or are 2.3 points/per 100 worse than their opponents with PJ on the court.

The team's on/off splits are able to show a +1.1 net rating, which means that Charlotte has slightly outscored their opponents during those possessions.

During those medium to high leverage situations with PJ on the floor, the Hornets and their opponents are playing nearly the same basketball. They have a 124.4 ORTG, while their opponent has a 126.7 DRTG. They have a 66.2 true shooting percentage, while their opponent has a 66.7 percentage. They turn the ball over at a 14% rate, while their opponent turns the ball over at a 13.4% rate. They offensive rebound at a 17.7% rate, while their opponent does so at 19.2%.

Essentially, when PJ Hall is on the floor the Hornets are even. He's not a dominating, game-changing big man, but he is also not a liability when on the court. The Hornets play even basketball when he is on the court, which is all that the team can ask for from their backup center.

With Mason Plumlee (groin) and Ryan Kalkbrenner (elbow) still out with injuries, Hall will continue to play the backup minutes for the Hornets, and the fanbase should continue expect positive minutes from their big man.

