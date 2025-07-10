NBA announces interesting rule change regarding a box score stat
The Charlotte Hornets have one of the best deep-ball shooters in the NBA in LaMelo Ball. He has an in-the-gym range that is certainly special, and it makes him a threat from the moment he has the ball in his hands.
At the end of quarters, Hornets players, and players all across the NBA, have stopped heaving the ball in an attempt for a last-second shot. They don't want it to affect their stats.
When players are about to be free agents, they will have every one of their stats scrutinized. That's especially true when it comes to shooting percentage.
The NBA has taken notice of the fact that players have stopped trying to shoot these long shots to avoid having a missed shot count against their stats. They have implemented a new rule to stop that from happening.
After test-driving it in the G-League this year, the NBA will implement the new "End-Of-Period Heaves". That means that any player who shoots the ball from 36+ feet at the end of a quarter and misses won't have it count against his stats.
After having this as a rule in the G-League, the NBA has decided to do that starting next season. It's a rule that makes things more exciting for the fans, which is ultimately what this is all for.
Now, Hornets players can try to make a long shot at the end of a quarter without it affecting their stats in a contract year. It's a smart way to avoid this kind of thing from continuing to happen.
