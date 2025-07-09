Kon Knueppel is facing immense pressure to succeed in Summer League
Summer League isn't everything. Charlotte Hornets player Tidjane Salaun looked pretty solid in Summer League last season before his rookie season went totally awry. In 2023, Brandon Miller struggled at times during the summer, fouling with incredible frequency before putting in a really tremendous rookie season.
So whatever happens with Hornets players this summer is not the end of their careers, and it doesn't define what they'll be. Regardless, everyone wants their players, especially their coveted first-round picks, to look good. That's what is now facing Kon Knueppel, who might have a little more pressure than most.
Bleacher Report's Grant Hughes said Knueppel was one of seven rookies facing the most pressure to look good, and there's a good reason for it. The Hornets passed on high-ceiling players, namely Ace Bailey, for Knueppel. It's time to see if the traits that led to that decision can translate.
"Summer League will offer Kon Knueppel his first chance to prove his limited athleticism won't be a big enough problem to keep his shooting, smarts, and playmaking off the floor for the Charlotte Hornets," Hughes said.
Hughes said that Knueppel seems like the perfect addition to a Charlotte squad that could not give LaMelo Ball any shooting help last year, shooting 33.9% from deep in 2024-25 and making only 35.3% of their catch-and-shoot threes, ranking 28th and 27th, respectively. Knueppel was supposed to help fix that, as he shot 40.6% from three at Duke and "seems like a lock" to maintain a high percentage in the NBA.
"If he can also hold up defensively and create enough advantages to leverage his foul-drawing craft, Charlotte will be able to keep that elite marksmanship in the lineup," Hughes added. "If summer-league competition seems a little too quick and bouncy for Knueppel, it'll be much harder for the Hornets to make the most of his skills when the games count."
It's worth noting that Ace Bailey, the player Charlotte might've taken if not for Knueppel, is also under some pressure to succeed. Knueppel, however, was seen as a high-floor player, so a bad look in Summer League might be a little more worrisome.
