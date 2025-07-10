ESPN: Don't expect a good offseason to push Hornets out of lottery
The Charlotte Hornets seem to have quietly put together a really good offseason. They've made smart, calculated moves to both improve the roster and set themselves up well in the future. However, according to ESPN insider Chris Herring, they're not going to make the playoffs.
The Hornets found themselves in the "lottery-bound" tier alongside the Washington Wizards and Brooklyn Nets. Essentially, those three were the bottom three teams in this entire list of Eastern Conference squads.
"The Hornets traded centers Mark Williams and Jusuf Nurkic in exchange for guard Collin Sexton and a total of three draft picks (one of whom became Liam McNeeley, at No. 29 in last month's draft) that should help with Charlotte's relative rebuild," Herring said.
He noted that there shouldn't be high expectations for Charles Lee in year two of his tenure, either. "The main goals, from LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller, all the way down to the bottom of the roster, will be for improvement and consistency. These are things that help the front office decide how to move forward after years of injuries thwarted any chance of cohesion," he concluded.
So while Charlotte has done a good job this offseason, it's difficult for Herring to envision them making even a play-in run in 2025. Even with health from everyone, which is hard to expect, this roster doesn't seem to have what it takes to make it to the postseason, even in a wide-open East.
That isn't necessarily the worst thing. Fans have been waiting for some real playoff basketball since 2016, and that causes desperation. The new ownership probably doesn't want to endure another 19-win season, but these things take time and patience, which everyone needs to exercise now.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
What should the Charlotte Hornets expect from Liam McNeeley at Summer League?
Kon Knueppel is facing immense pressure to succeed in Summer League
2025 NBA Cup: Charlotte Hornets group opponents revealed
Hornets rookie Kon Knueppel ranked as a Top 5 Rookie of the Year candidate