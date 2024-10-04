NBA Power Rankings: Hornets are an interesting team with a lot to prove
There aren't many folks talking about the Charlotte Hornets right now, but that could change about a month or two into the season, granted they stay healthy.
First-year head coach Charles Lee has this team focused and playing with a new mindset defensively, which has been a major weakness for this group over the last three or so years. Given the recent injury history of the team and lack of success, I don't want to make some crazy statement and say the Hornets are a sleeping giant in the Eastern Conference, but they can certainly surprise some people.
Heading into the year, though, Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report has them ranked 25th in the league.
"This take isn't exactly out on a limb, but this Charlotte Hornets season hinges on the availability of LaMelo Ball. After he appeared in just 58 games over the last two seasons, it's fair to worry about it. And if that trend continues, the Hornets can probably count on another high lottery pick.
"If Ball can stay healthy and on the floor, his volume three-point shooting and playmaking can juice the offense, speed up the development of Brandon Miller, and generate plenty of open dunks for Miles Bridges. On that timeline, Charlotte has an outside shot at a play-in berth."
Bailey ranked the Hornets ahead of only the Brooklyn Nets, Portland Trail Blazers, Detroit Pistons, Utah Jazz, and Washington Wizards.
