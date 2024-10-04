Flying under the radar: Hornets GM raves about Tre Mann's 'unbelievable' offseason
For the Charlotte Hornets to be successful this season, they need their star players to be available. We all know that. But beyond the health concerns and the expected rise in production from Brandon Miller and Mark Williams, the bench appears to be the best it's been in years.
Grant Williams, Cody Martin, Seth Curry, Nick Richards, and Vasilije Micic are often talked about from the outside, but the one that tends to get overlooked is Tre Mann. The 23-year-old is a former first-round pick and in a small sample size at the end of last season with the Hornets, he looked like it. In 28 games, Mann averaged 11.9 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game while shooting the ball at a 45% clip from the field and 36% from three.
Assuming LaMelo Ball stays healthy, Mann will revert to a role off the bench as a combo guard, backing up Ball and likely starter Josh Green at the two. Hornets GM Jeff Peterson spoke glowingly of Mann's offseason during the team's media day earlier this week and loves the direction he's heading in.
“Tre was in a bit of a unique situation last year in terms of LaMelo being out, so he assumed that starting role, and I thought he had some really good moments. It’s good to see Charles (Lee) and his staff coming in and their expectations and see how they view him in the role. He’s had an unbelievable summer in terms of his work ethic. I feel like he lives in the gym. He’s here more than anyone. He loves the grind. He loves to problem-solve and figure out how to get better. He’s taken another step in his game in terms of his shot-making ability and ability to create.”
Placing Mann back in a reserve role should help with his development. He's still a young player in this league and has a lot of things to clean up, particularly on the defensive end. But don't be surprised if, at some point in time, Mann plays his way into the starting lineup. It may not happen this year, but the skillset is there for it to take place.
