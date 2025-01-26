Nick Smith Jr. credits former Hornets coach for improving his basketball IQ
After getting off to a slow start this season, Charlotte Hornets guard Nick Smith Jr. has put together some impressive performances recently. Throughout the first two months of the season, Smith Jr. was yet to have a double-digit scoring performance. This month, Smith Jr. has reached double-digits on four occasions.
While he has demonstrated improvement throughout the entire month, his most recent string of games are the most glaring example of his development as a player. Smith Jr has scored 15 or more points in three of the past four contests.
When asked about his newfound comfort on the court, the second-year guard gave credit to his old coach, former Hornets head coach Steve Clifford.
"Last year, when I was playing more, me and Cliff—Cliff taught me a lot, bro. Just slowing it down, taught me the game because when I came in, I didn't really know anything. He helped me out a lot. He stayed on my butt 24/7," said Smith Jr.
Last April, Clifford revealed that the 2023-2024 NBA season would be his last as a head coach, before transitioning to an advisory role within the Hornets front office. The 63-year-old retired as the franchise leader in wins (244) and games coached (574).
Thanks to his improvements throughout the month, Smith Jr.’s statistics for this season are starting to match those from his rookie season, when Clifford was his coach. This season, the 20-year-old guard is averaging 5.9 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.2 assists.
Smith Jr was drafted in the first round (27th overall) of the 2023 NBA draft after spending a year at Arkansas. As a high school recruit, Smith Jr was named the #1 overall national recruit by 247Sports.
