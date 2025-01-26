Nick Smith Jr. credits former Hornets coach for improving his basketball IQ

🎙️ Nick Smith Jr on when the game slowed down for him:



"Last year, when I was playing more, me and Cliff—Cliff taught me a lot, bro. Just slowing it down, taught me the game because when I came in, I didn't really know nothing. He helped me out a lot. He stayed on my butt 24/7." pic.twitter.com/Y1F5nktTh2