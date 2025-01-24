Ex-NBA forward questions LaMelo Ball's All-Star chances despite strong fan vote
The announcement of the 2025 NBA All-Star Game starters on Thursday night sparked immediate controversy.
Former NBA forward Chandler Parsons has dismissed claims that Charlotte Hornets' LaMelo Ball was snubbed from the 2025 NBA All-Star Game starting lineup, emphasizing that individual statistics aren't enough when playing for an underperforming team.
Speaking on FanDuel TV's "Run it Back" podcast, Parsons addressed the controversy following Thursday night's announcement of the Eastern Conference starting guards. While Ball has posted better numbers than selected starters Cleveland's Donovan Mitchell and New York's Jalen Brunson in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, and three-pointers, Parsons was firm in his stance.
"It's not a snub because you can't reward a guy on a bottom team like that," Parsons stated bluntly. "The guy is having a heck of a year, his numbers are through the roofbut NBA All-Star starter, you have to be on a relevant team."
According to Parsons, the only exceptions to this rule are established superstars with significant legacy status. "You have to be one of these guys like Steph (Curry) like that's almost a legacy that's not playing as best that we've ever seen. But it's a shoe-in lock," he explained.
More concerning for Ball's All-Star hopes, Parsons suggested that the Hornets guard might struggle to make the team as a reserve, citing the deep pool of talented guards in the Eastern Conference.
"It's going to be interesting to see if LaMelo Ball makes it as a reserve because you look at the Guards in the East - you look at Tyler Herro, Cade Cunningham, Dame Lillard - these guys are in, but I don't know if I've seen a guy with so many votes as a starter that might not get in at all," Parsons observed.
This situation underscores the NBA's unwritten rule that team success often carries significant weight in All-Star selection, potentially overshadowing individual statistical achievements. Despite Ball's impressive personal numbers, the Hornets' position in the standings or lack of attention compared to other teams may be a major obstacle in his All-Star candidacy.
Ball's All-Star fate will be decided when TNT announces the complete roster of reserves on Thursday, January 30 at 7 p.m. ET, revealing whether his stellar individual season can outweigh the Hornets' disappointing record.
