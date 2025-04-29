Phase two of renovations at Spectrum Center is underway
A new Spectrum Center look.
The Charlotte Hornets unveiled Phase Two of "Re!magine Spectrum Center" yesterday, a plan announced nearly a year ago to renovate Spectrum Center.
The project began in May 2024 and is expected to be ready for when the Hornets tip off again in October.
The phase two plans primarily benefit fans, adding in "North District" and "South District", two areas of the arena that pay homage to the North and South Charlotte Areas.
The North District will embrace a “modern sophistication” theme, highlighted by a new centralized bar, which will be entitled by tequila brand Lunazul. A “southern hospitality” theme will greet fans in the South District. Both districts will be open to the Belk Concourse, allowing access for all guests.
Hornets PR announced in its press release.
The franchise also announced 1,400 new seats in the lower bowl, which will help fans be able to become closer to the action. Every seat within the bowl is going to be replaced as well, and the seats in the 200 level will be 2 inches wider to help aid with comfort.
The arena will be upgrading its food and beverage experiences as well, with utilizing technology to help create more "frictionless interactions". This will include Grab-and-Go markets that will be added throughout the Belk Concourse.
The team has also begun renovations on the visiting team and auxiliary locker rooms, as well as the new performer and crew dressing rooms. They increased storage and staging space, as well as added in additional flex space for events.
Finally, the team has upgraded technology, including the sound system and network.
“With phase 1 of the Spectrum Center renovations, we created a wide range of new products and updated spaces by transforming the Novant Health Suite Level, the Event Level, and Uptown Concourse, which all had a tremendous impact on our fans,” HSE’s Chief Business and Revenue Officer Mike Behan said.
“We’re proud that the completion of the phase 2 renovations will provide a new look and feel, but more importantly these renovations will impact every fan that enters our building. We cannot wait to re-open our doors this fall to showcase Spectrum Center and celebrate its 20th Anniversary.”
