Seth Curry hopes to remain with hometown team next season
Charlotte native Seth Curry was traded to the Hornets in February of 2024, last offseason, he signed a one-year $3.3 million deal to remain with the team. Now, Curry is set to become an unrestricted free agent, but Seth says he hopes to remain with this hometown team.
“I keep saying it means more to play for this organization and go out there and represent the city. So I would love to moving forward,” Curry said of the opportunity to remain with the Hornets.
Despite the team winning just 19 games in the 2024-25 season, Curry says the team has found ways to make progress. "Being around the locker room, being on the road with those guys throughout the year, we definitely made some strides individually and as a unit and as an organization," Curry said.
Seth has also witnessed firsthand the turnaround of an organization following his brother Steph’s journey in the NBA after getting drafted to the Golden State Warriors in 2009.
“You never know what's going to happen in the off season, honestly. It don't take much to turn and it seems like it's far off with winning 19 games, but I mean, I just remember Steph [Curry] coming into the league. Nobody wanted to go to Golden State. It took, around that time, new ownership, a couple new coaching hires, obviously it didn't hurt drafting an all-time great,” Curry said. “Before you know it, this organization can be turned around and we'll be competing for playoff spots.”
During his time with the Hornets, Seth also shared the court in a unique way with his father Dell, who spent 10 seasons playing for Charlotte and was a part of the first team in the organization’s history. Dell has spent the last decade as the team’s analyst on Hornets game broadcasts.
“Meant a lot. It's special man, something you dream of. You never think it's going to happen. Just getting so many messages over the past few days just saying how cool it was to see that post and being able to walk in with my dad on a nightly basis. Coming to work together was pretty cool,” Curry said on the opportunity to share this season with his father. “You try to just soak it all in and not take it for granted. I always wanted to play for the Hornets growing up, but I didn't think I would be able to do it with my dad calling the game. So it makes it more special.”
The second half of the season the two also made it a routine to ride to Spectrum Center on game days together. “He didn't want to bring two cars to the game so he just started showing up at my house during my naps, and he was like, I'm riding with you to the game tonight. I was like all right, let's do it.”
Curry also finished the season as the league’s three-point percentage leader at 45.6%, something his father accomplished during his career.
“It's a nice accomplishment to have. I've been in the top five a lot of times throughout my career, never finished the year number one, so it's cool to have, but like I said, just a testament to just consistent work ethic and being ready. Especially in a tough year, playing different minutes. I don't know if I'm playing every single night or not. Just trying to be consistent and to set that standard in the locker room,” Curry explained on earning the honor. “So it's a great accomplishment. Something me and my dad have now that Steph [Curry] does not have, which is pretty cool. It means a little something.”
