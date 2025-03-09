Seth Curry shockingly leads the NBA in three-point percentage
A S. Curry leads the NBA in three point percentage. It's not the one that first came to your mind, though.
Seth Curry, Steph's younger brother and the son of Charlotte Hornets legend and current broadcaster Dell, has been leading the league in three point percentage.
Seth has shot 45.7% from three this season, a HEAVY increase from his 35.2% last season. Curry is in his second season with his hometown Hornets, and is set to be a free agent at the end of the season. The 34-year-old is currently playing with his ninth team, which includes three stints with the reigning Western Conference Champion Dallas Mavericks.
Curry has never led the league in three point percentage for a full season, so if he stays at his 45% mark it would be the first time he has done it in his 11 year NBA career.
His future in Charlotte is a little murky, considering he'll be entering his age 35 season and is on a rebuilding team that needs to find answers for the future, even off of the bench. Over the last four years of his career, Curry has not averaged more than 19 minutes per game.
