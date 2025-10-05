Seth Curry's move from Hornets to Warriors made his dad feel a certain way
The Curry brothers are now Splash Brothers together on the Golden State Warriors. After 76 games played with the Charlotte Hornets, Seth Curry is moving on to the Bay Area. The 35-year-old sharpshooter — who led the NBA in three-point percentage in 2024-25 (45.6 percent) — signed a one-year deal with Golden State on October 1.
Seth’s all-too-brief time in Charlotte began on February 8, 2024, when he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks to the Hornets (along with Grant Williams and a 2027 first-round pick) for P.J. Washington and two future second-rounders.
Curry averaged 9.0 points per game in eight games for Charlotte in 2023-24 (19.9 minutes per game). In 68 games for the Hornets in 2024-25, Curry averaged 6.5 points per game in 68 games (15.6 MPG) to go along with the aforementioned, scorching 45.6 three-point percentage.
Now, Curry will bring his shooting prowess to the Warriors, a franchise quite familiar with long-distance marksmanship. Everyone in the basketball world seems excited to see the Curry brothers wearing matching uniforms, but don’t count Dell Curry among them.
According to Seth Curry, his father wanted him to stay on the Hornets
Hornets legend Dell Curry, now a color commentator for Charlotte alongside Eric Collins, had the pleasure of watching his son play in a Hornets uniform over the past year-plus. It also must have been a joy to have his son working in the same city where he does, a comforting experience for any parent.
So while it might seem surprising at first that Dell wouldn’t love that Seth is joining his brother on the Warriors, what this all really means for Dell is that his son will be around far less.
Indeed, Seth revealed recently how his father feels about him no longer being in Charlotte.
“Everybody is excited about (me joining the Warriors), except maybe my dad,” Curry said in his introductory press conference with the Warriors. “He didn’t want me to leave Charlotte.”
Seth will wear No. 31 in Golden State. While being introduced as a Warrior, he joked with Golden State media that he tried to purchase No. 30 from his brother, but didn’t have any luck. “(Steph) said he didn't need the money,” Seth quipped.
The upcoming 2025-26 season will be Seth’s 12th NBA campaign, with the Warriors being the 10th NBA team he’s played for. The former Duke Blue Devil has put together a very nice career in the Association, with a 10 PPG career scoring average and a 43.3 career three-point percentage.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Hornets give worrisome injury update on Josh Green and Grant Williams
Pat Connaughton is the perfect leader for the new age Hornets
Liam McNeeley's rookie campaign in Charlotte will be defined by his connectivity