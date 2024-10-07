Studs and Duds following the Hornets' 111-109 preseason loss to Knicks
The Charlotte Hornets returned to action on Sunday afternoon hosting the New York Knicks in their NBA preseason opener.
Charlotte had a strong shooting performance, finishing 41-82 (50%) from the field, including 17-38 from three-point range (44.7%).
However, the Hornets struggled in other key areas, such as free-throw shooting (55.6%) compared to the Knicks (78.9%), and committed 20 total turnovers, which New York cashed in for 31 points off takeaways and helped the Knicks secure a 111-109 win.
Regardless of the outcome, a preseason game is all about individual performances. Let's highlight the standouts and disappointments from the Hornets' first preseason game.
Stud: Tre Mann contributes off the bench
Reserve guard Tre Mann provided a spark off the bench, contributing 15 points in 16 minutes of action. Mann shot efficiently, going 6-for-8 from the field, including 3-for-4 from beyond the arc. He also added three rebounds and two assists to his stat line.
“Tre knows who he is as an offensive player," said Hornets head coach Charles Lee. "His playmaking skills for himself and for his teammates is really good, but I continue to be impressed with his defense too.”
Stud: LaMelo Ball shines in return
Making his return from injury, LaMelo Ball clearly didn't miss a beat. The fifth-year guard was productive in all areas for Charlotte.
Ball returned to the court for the first time since January and wasted no time making his presence felt. In his preseason debut, the dynamic point guard dropped 18 points, grabbed 4 rebounds, and dished out 7 assists in just 19 minutes of action.
“He also took on the challenge of guarding Jalen Brunson at the beginning of the game,” Lee said of Ball. “We talked about this isn't just a preseason game, this is a hell of an opportunity to get better and to play someone else. And this is a playoff caliber team."
"He took the responsibility. He wanted that matchup at the beginning of the game. And I thought that you just saw him refusing to be screened. Having multiple efforts if it is an off-ball screen or denying Brunson the ball, but then also being able to guard different people and being able to switch a little bit more. We've talked a lot about him embracing the individual pride and it was it was on display tonight."
Studs: Richards, Gibson step up in front court absence
With Mark Williams and Grant Williams out of the lineup, the Boston Celtics' frontcourt needed a boost. Nick Richards answered the call, delivering a solid performance with eight points, nine rebounds, and three blocks in just 20 minutes.
Veteran Taj Gibson also contributed significantly, scoring seven points in nine minutes of action. His experience and calming presence helped stabilize the team during the absence of key players.
“That's Unc. That's what he does. I mess with him. I call him Unc. But, you know, OG, that's his role,” Mann said. “He’s one of the best in the league at it. That's why he's still playing. But yeah, man, I love Taj. He's a great vet, so. So that was him being him."
Duds: Hornets errors lead to Knicks win
The Hornets displayed a strong overall performance against the New York Knicks, excelling in key statistical categories. They outshot the Knicks, out-rebounded them, recorded more assists, and rejected more shots.
However, turnovers proved to be their downfall, as they committed a costly 20 turnovers, including 11 steals by the Knicks that directly led to 31 points for New York. Furthermore, the Hornets' 24 fouls allowed the Knicks to score 40 points in the paint and 21 points off fast breaks. Despite their dominant performance in many areas, the Hornets' turnovers and foul trouble ultimately cost them the game.
