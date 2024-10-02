All Hornets

Ranking the Top 10 Point Guards Going Into the 2024-25 NBA Season

Where does LaMelo Ball rank amongst the best of the best?

Carson Cash

Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Hornets are counting on a productive campaign from their young All-Star, LaMelo Ball. With Ball now wearing ankle braces and surrounded by a more complete roster, the team’s success hinges on his ability to stay healthy and lead. But where does he rank among the NBA’s elite guards?

1. Luka Dončić

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) poses for a photo during the 2024 Dallas Mavericks media day. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Dončić remains a generational talent. His near triple-double averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists carried the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. At just 25, Luka’s all-around dominance solidifies him as the best guard in the league today.

2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is pictured during the Thunder media day at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, on Monday, Sept. 30, 2024. / NATHAN J. FISH/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shai’s 30.1 points per game on 53.5% shooting propelled the Thunder to a dominant regular season. His elite play, including great defense with 2.0 steals per game, makes him one of the league’s most complete players.

3. Stephen Curry

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; San Francisco, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) holds onto the ball during Media Day at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Even at 36, Curry’s shooting remains lethal, and he continues to warp defenses with his presence. Averaging 26.4 points and 5.1 assists, Curry keeps the Warriors dangerous, and his three-point efficiency keeps him among the league's most dangerous point guards.

4. Jalen Brunson

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; New York, NY, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson speaks during a media day press conference at the MSG training facility in Tarrytown, NY. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Brunson elevated his game in New York, putting up 28.7 points per game while leading the Knicks deep into the playoffs. His sharp shooting and floor leadership have made him a fan favorite, and with Karl-Anthony Towns joining the team, Brunson’s role will only become more vital.

5. Ja Morant

Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Memphis, TN, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during media day at FedEx Forum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images / Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Despite off-court issues, Ja Morant’s on-court impact remains undeniable. His 25.1 points and 8.1 assists show just how valuable his athleticism and playmaking are to the Grizzlies’ success. Memphis will need him at full strength to compete in the West.

6. De’Aaron Fox

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Sacramento Kings guard De’Aaron Fox (5) controls the ball against the against the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Fox’s speed and decision-making make him a standout guard. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points and 5.6 assists. At 26, Fox is entering his prime and Sacramento has built a formidable roster for him to excel with.

7. Trae Young

Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Atlanta, GA, USA; Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) pictured at media day. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

One of the NBA’s best playmakers, Young was at the top of the league with 10.8 assists per game while adding 25.7 points. With increased offensive responsibility in Atlanta (without Dejounte Murray), his numbers could soar even higher.

8. Tyrese Haliburton

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) poses for a photo during 2024 Media day. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images / Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Haliburton’s passing and leadership took the Pacers to new heights last season. Averaging 20.1 points and a league-high 10.9 assists last season, his playmaking is among the best in the league. He’s a true floor general who has the Pacers set up for future success.

9. Tyrese Maxey

Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Camden, NJ, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) poses for a photo on media day at the Philadelphia 76ers Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Maxey’s breakout year saw him average 25.9 points and 6.2 assists, displaying his quickness and shooting range. With Paul George joining the Sixers, Maxey’s development will be key for Philadelphia’s title hopes.

10. LaMelo Ball

Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Sep 30, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball (1) poses for a photo at Charlotte Hornets Media Day at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, NC. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

LaMelo Ball’s potential for a breakout season is immense. Last season, he posted 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, showcasing his dynamic ability to influence games. His 35.5% shooting from three and 1.8 steals reflect his versatility. With improved health and a stronger team around him, Ball is poised to elevate the Hornets and prove he belongs among the best.

LaMelo Ball has the chance to climb even higher in the rankings with a healthy season. Though, as of right now, he looks like the third-best point guard in his draft class, Ball has shown flashes of brilliance that few young stars possess. His unique skill set, love for the game, and new ankle braces give him the edge over players like Damian Lillard, Cade Cunningham, and Jamal Murray heading into this season. If he can stay on the court, Ball will quickly remind the league of his All-Star season.

MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI

Brandon Miller’s goal for 2024-25? An elite two-way season

Grant Williams and Seth Curry discuss desire to stay in Charlotte and be part of Hornets Turnaround

Jeff Peterson Talks Expectations, New Staff, Injuries, + More at Hornets Media Day

Charlotte Hornets Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster

Published
Carson Cash
CARSON CASH

Home/News