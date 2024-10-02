Ranking the Top 10 Point Guards Going Into the 2024-25 NBA Season
Heading into the 2024-25 season, the Charlotte Hornets are counting on a productive campaign from their young All-Star, LaMelo Ball. With Ball now wearing ankle braces and surrounded by a more complete roster, the team’s success hinges on his ability to stay healthy and lead. But where does he rank among the NBA’s elite guards?
1. Luka Dončić
Dončić remains a generational talent. His near triple-double averages of 33.9 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.8 assists carried the Mavericks to the NBA Finals. At just 25, Luka’s all-around dominance solidifies him as the best guard in the league today.
2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Shai’s 30.1 points per game on 53.5% shooting propelled the Thunder to a dominant regular season. His elite play, including great defense with 2.0 steals per game, makes him one of the league’s most complete players.
3. Stephen Curry
Even at 36, Curry’s shooting remains lethal, and he continues to warp defenses with his presence. Averaging 26.4 points and 5.1 assists, Curry keeps the Warriors dangerous, and his three-point efficiency keeps him among the league's most dangerous point guards.
4. Jalen Brunson
Brunson elevated his game in New York, putting up 28.7 points per game while leading the Knicks deep into the playoffs. His sharp shooting and floor leadership have made him a fan favorite, and with Karl-Anthony Towns joining the team, Brunson’s role will only become more vital.
5. Ja Morant
Despite off-court issues, Ja Morant’s on-court impact remains undeniable. His 25.1 points and 8.1 assists show just how valuable his athleticism and playmaking are to the Grizzlies’ success. Memphis will need him at full strength to compete in the West.
6. De’Aaron Fox
Fox’s speed and decision-making make him a standout guard. Last season, he averaged 26.6 points and 5.6 assists. At 26, Fox is entering his prime and Sacramento has built a formidable roster for him to excel with.
7. Trae Young
One of the NBA’s best playmakers, Young was at the top of the league with 10.8 assists per game while adding 25.7 points. With increased offensive responsibility in Atlanta (without Dejounte Murray), his numbers could soar even higher.
8. Tyrese Haliburton
Haliburton’s passing and leadership took the Pacers to new heights last season. Averaging 20.1 points and a league-high 10.9 assists last season, his playmaking is among the best in the league. He’s a true floor general who has the Pacers set up for future success.
9. Tyrese Maxey
Maxey’s breakout year saw him average 25.9 points and 6.2 assists, displaying his quickness and shooting range. With Paul George joining the Sixers, Maxey’s development will be key for Philadelphia’s title hopes.
10. LaMelo Ball
LaMelo Ball’s potential for a breakout season is immense. Last season, he posted 23.9 points, 8.0 assists, and 5.1 rebounds per game, showcasing his dynamic ability to influence games. His 35.5% shooting from three and 1.8 steals reflect his versatility. With improved health and a stronger team around him, Ball is poised to elevate the Hornets and prove he belongs among the best.
LaMelo Ball has the chance to climb even higher in the rankings with a healthy season. Though, as of right now, he looks like the third-best point guard in his draft class, Ball has shown flashes of brilliance that few young stars possess. His unique skill set, love for the game, and new ankle braces give him the edge over players like Damian Lillard, Cade Cunningham, and Jamal Murray heading into this season. If he can stay on the court, Ball will quickly remind the league of his All-Star season.
MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI
Brandon Miller’s goal for 2024-25? An elite two-way season
Grant Williams and Seth Curry discuss desire to stay in Charlotte and be part of Hornets Turnaround
Jeff Peterson Talks Expectations, New Staff, Injuries, + More at Hornets Media Day