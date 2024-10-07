Tidjane Salaün gets named 'game-changer' for Charlotte Hornets franchise after flashy preseason debut
The potential that the Tidjane Salaün possess is blatantly obvious.
The sixth overall pick played 22 minutes in the Charlotte Hornets preseason opener on Sunday night, but his limited action was encouraging. Don't be fooled his -13 that sticks out like a sore thumb in the box score.
Salaün's first NBA bucket came on a drive that gave a glimpse of an improvement he has made since 2024's NBA Draft.
Salaün caught the ball on the left wing, put the ball on the floor, and finished with a slick lofted floater over the outstretched arm of a Knicks defender. His lay-up kissed the backboard, settled on the rim, and fell nicely through the nylon for two. Draftniks rightfully questioned Salaün's ball handling ability. His French film showed limited on-ball playmaking ability, a clear weakness in his ever-evolving game. The quick deuce in preseason play showed a slight flash of the on-ball potential Salaün possess in his NBA-ready frame.
Tidjane's next bucket was a doubling-down on one of his pre-draft strengths. Salaün ran the wing on a fast break and surprisingly stopped with his feet behind the three-point line. Traditionally speaking, a 6'9" behemoth should be hurting toward the rim on a break, but that isn't how the NBA game is played in 2024.
The rookie received a pass from LaMelo Ball on the right wing, stepped into an open three-point look, and knocked it down with ease. It was a small blip in an otherwise uneventful night of preseason hoops in the Queen City, but Salaün's range doubled as a glimmer of hope for his long-term potential.
Those buckets will get lost in the mundanity of the first half, but Salaün's fourth quarter flurry will be remembered. He cashed two in-rhythm three point shots and caused a crucial Knicks turnover with just over a minute left in a one-point game. It's a stretch to say the Spectrum Center was rocking, but for a sleepy Sunday night in October, Salaün's fourth quarter exploits brought some pop to the building. The rookie forward did exactly what the coaching staff had been asking of him.
Charles Lee speaks on Salaün's game
Charles Lee had this to say about Salaün's debut: "He's got to simplify his game. It's a process of how much you are going to take on on a night to night basis, especially on the offensive end. When you are out there playing right now, you're going to be playing with LaMelo (Ball), Brandon (Miller), and Miles (Bridges), and some more veteran players. You have to have really good, consistent, efficient off-ball habits and I think that he kind of settled into that tonight and holding his spacing."
He still has a long way to go. Only 19-years-old, Salaün is clearly still learning now to navigate a basketball floor with his gangly frame. Often he was found guessing on defense, trying to circumnavigate teammates and opposing players to find his mark. On the offensive side of the ball, outside of his two makes, Tidjane still looked uncomfortable with the ball in his hands. More live-action reps will do him well, and he's sure to see those in preseason play.
Salaun gets named "a game-changer"
Tidjane Salaün is still a ways away from playing serious minutes on a contending team, but again, the potential is obvious. For now, his effort level reflects the Hornets DNA that the franchise has rallied around early in Lee's tenure. "Outside of the competitiveness, you saw more of his fearlessness and that's why he's going to be a game-changer for this organization."
Salaün's development is a major Hornets preseason key, but one thing is for sure. He's an important part of the Hornets future, and if he can be the "game-changer" that Lee thinks he is? The number six overall pick in the 2024 draft is in line to be a part of the present as well.
