Takeaways from the Charlotte Hornets' second-straight preseason loss to Oklahoma City
The Charlotte Hornets fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in preseason action on Thursday night, running their scrimmage record to 0-2 against the defending champs. Let's dive into some takeaways from the action in OKC.
Sexton and Mann lead the way
Collin Sexton and Tre Mann were effervescent in the first half.
With Charlotte on the brink of falling into an insurmountable hole, the pair of offseason signings drug their teammates back to ground level. Sexton outscored the rest of his teammates combined12-9 in the first quarter, mixing in hard-nosed drives with a sweet shooting stroke that combined to breathe life into a listless offense.
Mann, on the other hand, was pulling the strings in his first start of the preseason. He assisted on two of the Hornets' first three buckets and initiated the action for the third. He got deep in his bag of tricks in the second quarter, carrying the offense on his back while his teammate settled in.
Charlotte stormed back in the second period to cut a 20-point deficit to five with Mann and Sexton as the major factors in not allowing that deficit to balloon past the point of no return.
Defense wins championships
Much like Sunday's loss to the Thunder, the Hornets got burned by their own miscommunications for the majority of the first half. Oklahoma City diced up Charlotte's defense with well-timed back cuts and off-ball screens (not to mention some individual brilliance from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander), leaving the Hornets' heads-spinning.
However, something clicked late in the second quarter, and Charlotte began to clamp down.
Midway through the quarter, each of Miles Bridges, Kon Knueppel, and Brandon Miller walled up the reigning MVP SGA and forced a stop. On multiple occasions, LaMelo Ball took advantage of his teammate's defensive intensity and pushed the pace with the pass, much to the joy of his head coach who continues to harp on pace.
There was a concerted effort on defense in Charlotte's 18-6 run that was fueled by dogged effort from the starting five.
More of that, please.
Brandon Miller's slow progression
Brandon Miller has played in one semi-competitive basketball game since January, and it shows.
B-Mill struggled to get off the mark on Thursday night as Oklahoma City's high-pressure defense gave him fits. His shot wasn't falling, and his handles and passes were floundering all over the court (Miller finished the game with three turnovers).
He finally knocked down a three-pointer with 2:35 to go in the second quarter, and although the flood gates didn't burst for Miller, cracks at least began to show. Finishing the game with 14 points, three assists, and one rebound in 23 minutes, Miller continues to slowly but surely knock off some of the cobwebs that have build up over the last nine months.
Expectations for Miller are high heading into the pivotal third-year of his career, but patience will be welcomed. It's going to take some time for Miller to get back to himself following wrist surgery.
Tidjane Salaün still has plenty of room to grow
The flashes of brilliance from Tidjane are undeniable.
Salaün is an impactful rebounder, crashing the glass with reckless abandon that makes his fellow French teammate blush. With the ball in his hands, Salaün consistently makes the right decisions, but the execution just isn't quite there.
The second-year Frenchman looks more comfortable on an NBA floor in year two, but his game is still far from a finished product.
Attacking the basket was a struggle for Tidjane in his rookie campaign, but he's played with increased fluidity doing so in his two preseason outings. For the most part, Salaün is driving with more intent, attacking the chest of shot blockers by maximizing his sturdy, physical frame.
However, the shots continue to rattle off the rim.
Chalk it up to variance, or chalk it up to a lack of touch from the sophomore. There are legitimate arguments for both. Charlotte is going to rely on Tidjane as Miles Bridges' backup until Grant Williams' knee returns to full strength, and it's going to take some more development from Salaün before Charles Lee can feel fully confident in his team's output with him on the court.
