The Charlotte Hornets have released their roster for Summer League
The Charlotte Hornets released their Summer League roster on Wednesday afternoon, and it includes several names that Hornets fans should be extremely excited to watch in a few weeks.
All four players selected in the 2025 NBA Draft will play for the Hornets this summer, and both selections for the team in the 2024 draft will also make an appearance. Damion Baugh, who played on a two-way contract the majority of last season, will also be contributing, as will Jaylen Sims, who was signed to a 10-day Contract to end last season.
It's an extremely important summer for Tidjane Salaun, the sixth overall pick a season ago. Tidjane had a disappointing rookie season, but seemed excited for the offseason in his exit interview.
"I love the offseason," Salaun said. "It's one of my favorite moments of the year. Like every year, that's the moment where I put in the work, and I do everything to be the most successful, best version of me. All the work I'm going to do is going to be important for me to be better next season, and to be ready for another year and another opportunity."
During the interview he mentioned Salaun that he would be playing in the Summer League during July. Salaun spoke about the importance of the Summer League and how excited he was for it, saying it will be helpful to play in "scrimmages" with NBA rules.
It will be interesting to get a look at the rookies as well, and the Hornets' schedule pairs them up against all of the other top selections from last week's draft. Hornets fans will get the chance to see how fourth overall pick Kon Knueppel looks against the players they missed out on, or in the case of Ace Bailey, passed up on.
The Summer League tips off on July 10.
