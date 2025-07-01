Why Pat Connaughton could be a sneaky-good fit for the Hornets this season
The Charlotte Hornets have been very active this summer already, both in free agency and in trade. They have made quite a few moves, including trading for Bucks guard Pat Connaughton.
Connaughton has been seen as a trade candidate for quite a while. He was seen as a tradable contract to help the Bucks improve their roster, but he also helps the Hornets, too.
Despite the fact that the Hornets have added a lot of guards in the last few days, he still helps a very young roster at a time when they need a veteran presence.
At this point in his career, Connaughton isn't going to play 25 minutes per game and certainly not on this roster, either. The bulk of the minutes will be distributed to Kon Knueppel and Colin Sexton on the depth chart at shooting guard.
Yet, he can still help the Hornets when he is out on the court. He is an effective driver of the ball, can get into the paint, and has a nice mid-range game, as well.
What he brings to the team has more to do with leadership and the ability to provide a scoring punch off the bench. He is someone who has seen a lot of basketball in his career, and he can help a very young roster transition from a rebuilding team into one that's ready to make a run to the playoffs.
The best part about the trade is that they essentially got him for nothing. Vasilije Micic wasn't part of their long-term plans, anyway.
