Bill Simmons believes Hornets could be a surprise: 'They're too competent to tank'
There is a lot of optimism around the Hornets in Charlotte this season. LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller are back fully healthy after being ruled out early in the year last season, and now they have another dynamic piece joining them in the backcourt in Kon Knueppel.
In a neutered Eastern Conference, this will be the best chance that the Hornets have had in the last five years to make the play-in. The Pacers, Celtics, and 76ers are all going to be worse than they were a year ago.
That opens up the door for the Hornets to slide into the playoffs if they can stay healthy themselves. One prominent NBA analyst believes the Hornets will be better than the consensus.
Bill Simmons is taking the Hornets' over on their win total this year
In a recent episode of the Bill Simmons Podcast, he mentioned the Hornets as a team that he is watching that could go over their win total this season.
"I think my favorite so far, Charlotte Hornets, 26.5 (over/under)... over. I think they're gonna be really fun for the first two months of the season. I don't know, I like the guys on their team... I think they're gonna be too competent to potentially tank."
Simmons has a lot of faith in the offseason acquisitions that the Hornets made this summer. He has also been very vocal about his affinity for Kon Knueppel after his Summer League performance.
Adding Collin Sexton, Knueppel, and Spencer Dinwiddie should help the Hornets survive if they have more injuries this season. At this point, Ball can't be counted on to play a full season.
The Hornets have a shot to be the surprise team in the Eastern Conference
With so many teams looking worse than they were a year ago, the Hornets have a real shot to be a team that surprises in the Eastern Conference this season.
Keeping Miller healthy and finding a competent center will be the biggest things that the Hornets need to have if they are going to have any chance of playing meaningful basketball in April.
Simmons is one of the few national pundits to have faith in the Hornets. Internally, they feel they should be getting more looks as a sneaky-good team.
Odds Disclaimer
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
- MORE STORIES FROM HORNETS ON SI -
Here's how the Hornets' rookies graded out in the preseason opener
Hornets' guard Tre Mann gets massive praise from his former coach Mark Daigneault
Kon Knueppel delivered in Charlotte Hornets preseason debut
What Pat Connaughton needs to do to make the Hornets' roster