The Hornets' rebuild could be derailed if their biggest nightmare comes true
These next few months are crucial for the future of the Charlotte Hornets. Jeff Peterson has many decisions approaching from contract situations, who to take at No. 4 in this month's draft, and finding ways to free up some cap space.
What's the organization's biggest fear this offseason? Failing to nail the 2025 NBA draft, according to Dan Favale of Bleacher Report.
"(Tidjane) Salaün is still a teenager and plays with a bunch of energy. But between his lackluster debut, the uncertain future of the extension-eligible Mark Williams, health concerns surrounding LaMelo Ball and only getting incremental progress from Brandon Miller prior to his right wrist injury, the Hornets really need a draft-day win.
"Many will argue the decision will be made for them when they're on the clock at No. 4. They will take who's left between Ace Bailey or V.J. Edgecombe and move on," Favale continued. "While that's true to some extent, if Charlotte isn't in love with either, it should consider moving down in favor of adding additional assets. This year's selection is too important to the future for the organization to swing and miss."
The franchise's biggest fear has to be Brandon Miller not taking that massive step into true stardom, but since it is isolated to just the offseason, it's hard to disagree. Even at four, there should be a handful of really talented prospects on the board, and choosing the wrong one could really put a dent in this rebuild.
The front office has shown that they'd rather take the patient approach by drafting and developing its young talent rather than looking at external, proven options to elevate their young core. If that's the strategy Charlotte continues to stick with, they have to have a small margin for error in the draft.
