NBA insider believes the Hornets will "probably" keep the fourth pick
The speculation continues.
Nobody really knows what the Charlotte Hornets are doing with the fourth pick in the draft. Conflicting reports come out each day, some saying they are looking to deal the pick, others reporting that they have interest in different players.
Yesterday, Yahoo's Kevin O'Connor reported that the Hornets could deal the fourth pick if they wanted to.
Today, Matt Moore of Hardwood Paroxysm reported differently.
"Charlotte's probably keeping the 4. It makes more sense to just add another good player. If he helps Brandon Miller and/or LaMelo Ball, great. If he's the sneak superstar and best player in the draft? Awesome. What a win."
This, in truth, is likely what most Hornets fans want to hear. The team sticking at four and rolling the dice on a player being exceptional is far more exciting than sending out the pick for someone that could be worse than the eventual fourth pick.
"However, league sources have stated that they have taken calls for the four and not shut them down," Moore continued. "The Hornets have made it clear to teams they're willing to take on bad contracts and trade some of their veterans in exchange for assets, but haven't been able to get bites on bait."
Jeff Peterson is a deal maker. He's shown willingness already to take on bad contracts with the Jusuf Nurkic deal a few months ago, and the Nick Richards/Mark Williams deals were both signs that he would exchange players for assets.
"They have new owners. They have a new front office. There is incentive." Kevin O'Connor said yesterday. The Hornets offseason is becoming clear by the day, which starts with them picking at four. Veterans such as Josh Green, Jusuf Nurkic, and Josh Okogie will likely be used as bait to acquire more assets for the team. With Peterson assembling a war chest of draft picks, the question has to be asked: is he gearing up to deal for someone big over the next few years?
